Local teacher placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior

HOUSTON - Clear Creek Independent School District officials are investigating allegations that a Clear Brook High School teacher demonstrated inappropriate behavior.

Clear Creek ISD officials said the report came on Wednesday afternoon. The person in question is a first-year teacher at Clear Brook High School.

The district placed the teacher on administrative leave Wednesday evening to investigate the report.

With the investigation ongoing, district officials said they are not able to give more information about the nature of the alleged conduct.

The district released this statement:

The Clear Creek Independent School District has placed (the teacher), a first-year teacher at Clear Brook High School, on leave immediately following a report of inappropriate behavior. This is an active administrative investigation with limited details for public release at this time.

Meanwhile, some parents and students said they are concerned and hope every teacher acts appropriately.

"They really shouldn't be doing anything outside of educational things," a student said.

No charges have been filed or arrest made.

