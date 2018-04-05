Local teacher accused of possession, promotion of child porn

HUMBLE, Texas - A Dayton Independent School District teacher is accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Chief Mark Herman said that Joshua Lee Janecka had the images on a laptop at his Humble home.

Janecka, who made his first court appearance Wednesday, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

His bond was set at $2,500 for each charge of possession and $10,000 for the charge of promotion, making his total bond amount $135,000.

Janecka is expected back in court Friday.



