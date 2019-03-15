LIVE STREAM: Houston-area Muslims react to New Zealand attacks

HOUSTON - People across the globe are shaken and saddened after over four dozen people were killed in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques.

Many political officials have shared their condolences and frustrations about what is being called a terrorist attack, including several in Houston.

Among those have been Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Both Turner and Gonzalez said the shooting was “senseless” and “horrific” and said the city is taking extra steps to protect its mosques.

Turner shared a tweet saying, “The city of Houston will take necessary steps to protect those worshiping at mosques in our community, and we denounce (the) hate of Muslims or anyone else.”

Gonzalez supported Turner’s comments, saying, “Places of worship should be places where all can congregate without fear. Out of an abundance of caution, we’re providing extra patrols around mosques.”

The Houston Police Department also shared a tweet saying "While we don't believe the mass shooting in New Zealand has a Houston nexus, HPD has initiated directed patrols to area mosques and ordered officers to make direct contact with mosque staff. We will continue working to identify any and all threats, and take action as needed."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) – the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization - will also be holding a news conference Friday to condemn the attacks and urge more security in Muslim communities.

“We mourn the heartbreaking killings of men, women and children gathered for prayer in their houses of worship and urge leaders in our nation and worldwide to speak out forcefully against the growing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate that appears to have motivated these white supremacist terrorists,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “In the wake of this tragedy, we urge mosques, Islamic schools and other community institutions in the United States and around the world to take stepped-up security precautions, particularly during times of communal prayer."

Authorities said the shooting suspect left a 74-page manifesto where he claimed to be an Australian racist who supports President Donald Trump and sees him as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

At least 49 people were killed in the attacks.

