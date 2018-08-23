Local leaders fight against voter suppression in Harris County

HOUSTON - Several local leaders are calling on Houstonians to be vigilant and protective over the right to vote.

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee is raising awareness of the active dangers of voter suppression in Harris County.

Along with several other elected officials, Lee addressed the recent letters being sent to residents challenging their voter registration.

VIDEO: Shelia Jackson Lee talks about voter suppression

Some residents who had their voter registration already suspended said it may take up to two years to regain eligibility.

Watch the news conference below for more information.

