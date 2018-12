HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the 7000 block of South Gessner at Neff.

Houston firefighters are responding to a 2-11 Fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner Rd. Please avoid the area. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 24, 2018

Houston Fire Department authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The Red Cross has been notified about the situation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.