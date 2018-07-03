LG phone burns child's arms, mother says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A Brazoria County mother said a cellphone left serious burns on her 3-year-old daughter.

"She started screaming 'ow ow ow!' and I just thought she had hit her head on the table," said Tiffany Colquitt, of Clute.

Colquitt said she'd left her LG Tribute cellphone charging Sunday afternoon when her daughter made contact with it.

"Jordan was playing with her balloons, the phone was charging and she had knocked them behind the chair she went to go grab the balloons; she touched my cellphone charging and it burned her," Colquitt said.

Pictures show the extent of the child's injuries: two dime-sized wounds on her inner right forearm.

Images of the phone show it appears to be burned and melted at the charging port.

"We had to take a pair of Channellocks to pull the charger piece out of my phone," Colquitt said.

In a statement to KPRC, a spokesperson for LG MobileComm said:

"Our primary concern is about the health and safety of our customers and their families. Our experts connected with Ms. Colquitt, who thankfully reported that there is no need for medical attention. We are not aware of similar incidents with this device and we asked her to send us the phone and charger for our engineers to examine."

Colquitt disputes LG's statement saying, "I did not say there was no need for medical attention, but I said I did not have the funds or insurance to be able to take her to the doctor. Nor have they asked for me to send the charger or phone. I have all email communications from them and I've sent and received one email since about filling out a claim form and returning it with the pictures via email which I did. I also received Jordan's insurance card in the mail today coincidentally and I've scheduled her for the soonest appointment for her pediatrician Thursday morning."

Colquitt said she hopes the company is able to figure out the problem so no other child will be burned.

