LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A seventh-grader at League City Intermediate School was charged Wednesday after making a threat in class, officials said.

A spokesman for the Clear Creek Independent School District said the school went into a new hold procedure for 29 minutes while the threat was investigated.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible, officials said.

Prosecutors accepted charges against the student, officials said.

