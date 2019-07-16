Lead detective testifies as David Temple retrial continues

Mark Schmidt testifies during the retrial of David Temple in Houston on July 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - The second week of David Temple's retrial continued Tuesday with testimony from the lead detective who investigated Temple's wife's death two decades ago.

Mark Schmidt said 10 shotgun shells were recovered from an ammunition box found at the Temples' home after Belinda Temple was gunned down there in 1999.

David Temple has denied owning a shotgun.

The defense tried to attack Schmidt’s credibility and throw doubt on the chain of custody used to handle the shotgun shells. They argued that Schmidt did not know each person who processed the shells.

David Temple has been charged with murder in connection with his wife’s death. He has maintained his innocence.

