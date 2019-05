A Houston police officer is expected to be OK after being hit by a car while directing traffic Sunday, May 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - An off-duty law enforcement officer is expected to recover after being struck by a car while directing traffic near a construction site.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Post Oak Boulevard.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear which agency the law enforcement officer is with.

