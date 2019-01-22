Woman records men fighting in middle of NW Houston street

People help a man who was involved in a fight in the street near the intersection of Gessner Road and US 290.

HOUSTON - While a woman we will refer to as Jennifer stopped at a busy intersection on her way to the mall, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

It's not clear what started the fight, or even who was involved, but Jennifer decided to record the interaction out of fear that it might escalate into something worse.

What she was witnessing was two men in the street trading punches in the middle of lunchtime traffic near the intersection of Gessner Road and U.S. 290.

"We pulled up, and as soon as we pulled up, that’s when we saw the guy in the truck door fly open and the other guy’s door flew open they both ran to the side," Jennifer said.

In what appeared to be a case of road rage, Jennifer, didn’t know exactly why it happened, but decided to record it.

"I said to my husband, 'Don’t get out of the truck. You don’t know if they have a gun,” she said.

Jennifer said the fight lasted about two minutes. When it was over, one man ran back to his truck and drove away and left the smaller, older man senseless on the pavement.

A man and a woman appeared and carried him to the woman’s car.

"I thought she was an awesome Samaritan, and the homeless guy, too," Jennifer said.

The man Jennifer mistook as homeless is Charles Dawson. He’s disabled and sometimes supplements his income by panhandling.

He said the injured man was in bad shape.

“He kept falling down. He didn’t have no balance. He didn’t know where he was at. He was in pretty bad shape,” Dawson said.

The woman said she was going to take the injured man to a doctor. Then they left.

"It very much upset me. I don’t like leaving the house now because of violence and the stuff that’s going on and the one time I leave to go to the mall I see this," Jennifer said.