La Porte HS teacher accused of watching porn in class

LA PORTE, Texas - A mother from La Porte is hurt and angry after a teacher was removed from the high school after he allegedly was watching porn in a classroom full of students -- including her son.

"In my child's classroom, during school hours, while they're in that classroom? It's not the time nor the place," Kira Lackey-Thompson said. "It's unacceptable."

Lackey-Thompson's son is a junior at La Porte High School and was in Spanish class Tuesday when another student allegedly saw the teacher watching a pornographic video on a laptop. Her son said when the teacher left his desk to deal with another student -- one of the kids captured a pornographic image on the laptop and video of the teacher, shared it on a social media site, and reported it to the front office of the school.

"How long has he been doing it?" Lackey-Thompson asked "How many other kids have seen it and didn't say anything?"

Administrators removed the teacher from campus Tuesday morning.

In a statement on its website, the La Porte Independent School District said: "The matter was referred to the La Porte Police Department. La Porte ISD is continuing with its inquiry in full cooperation with the La Porte Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division."

If the allegations are true, at least one parent believes the teacher should be barred from the classroom permanently.

"If you feel comfortable enough to watch pornography in a classroom full of underage children this not the profession for you," Lackey-Thomson said.

The teacher, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave. As the district's investigation continues, the District Attorney's Office has not pressed charges.

