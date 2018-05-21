La Marque student texted someone to bring him gun at high school, officials say

LA MARQUE, Texas - A La Marque High School student who texted someone to bring him a gun to school was arrested, according to the Texas City Independent School District.

Texas City ISD said the student made the request Monday morning and the incident was reported to school officials.

There was no gun on campus, according to the district.

Texas City ISD said it viewed the request as "an indirect threat to the campus."

The district attorney's office is planning to charge the student, the district said.

Texas City ISD posted the following message on its Facebook page:

"Texas City ISD takes all threats, direct and indirect seriously. Because of a threat today, a student has been arrested.

"Parents, we want to make sure you know that there was not a gun on campus at LMHS today. We sent a call out to LMHS parents earlier this morning that a student texted someone to bring him one. We have arrested that student. No gun was on campus. We appreciate the quick action of students for reporting what they knew of and saw so that we can keep the campus safe.

"Original message to LMHS parents:

"It has been brought to our attention that a LMHS student sent a text requesting a weapon to be brought to him at school. We deem this as an indirect threat to the campus. He will be arrested today and the DA is planning to bring charges against him. TCISD will push to have anyone directly or indirectly threatening our schools punished to the fullest extent of the law. All threats will be taken seriously. We are grateful for students reporting this. Parents, please continue to encourage your student to say something if they see something."

