Kids as young as 11 responsible for string of violent robberies, officials say

HOUSTON - Children as young as 11 years old are responsible for a string of robberies in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said investigators looking into numerous aggravated robberies that happened over the span of four months have arrested three boys in connection with the cases so far. Three others are expected to be arrested by the end of the week, Heap said.

Heap said that one of the victims, 76-year-old Ray Johnson, was out for an evening stroll when he was attacked, beaten with his own walking stick and pistol-whipped.

Johnson said his attackers walked up behind him, yanked his walking stick out of his hand and then began their assault. He said that he yelled for help when one of them pointed a small-caliber gun at his face. He said the group ran off when his neighbors came to help.

Heap said that when one of the kids was questioned about the motive for the robberies, he responded, "We did it for kicks."

Heap said that the suspects range in age from 11 to 14, and all of them attend school. It appears the boys were committing the crimes after school, Heap said.

Johnson, who works part time as Santa Claus, joked that the kids weren't on the naughty list, but there is "room for improvement."

