Keto-rific: Chick-fil-A shares how to stick to your diet with these menu options

HOUSTON - Chick-fil-A has new “keto” diet-friendly options for those on the low-carb, high-protein diet.
The chicken chain has breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
For breakfast, the restaurant recommends keto eaters “remove the biscuit or English muffin from any of our breakfast sandwiches.”
Chick-fil-A has an egg white grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) to the sausage, egg & cheese biscuit (2g net carbs) or bacon, egg & cheese biscuit (1g net carb). The hash brown scramble bowl can also be ordered with no hash browns and either grilled chicken (1g net carb) or sausage (0g net carbs).
For lunch and dinner, these are the additional “keto” options:
- grilled chicken sandwich (without bun): 3g net carbs
- grilled chicken club sandwich (without bun): 3g net carbs
- grilled nuggets (eight count): 2g net carbs
- cobb salad with grilled chicken: 10g net carbs
- side salad: 9g net carbs
- garlic & herb ranch sauce: 1g net carb
- zesty buffalo sauces: 0g net carbs
- creamy salsa dressing: 2g net carbs
- light Italian dressing: 3g net carbs
- avocado lime ranch dressing: 2g net carbs
