Keto-rific: Chick-fil-A shares how to stick to your diet with these menu options

HOUSTON - Chick-fil-A has new “keto” diet-friendly options for those on the low-carb, high-protein diet.

The chicken chain has breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

For breakfast, the restaurant recommends keto eaters “remove the biscuit or English muffin from any of our breakfast sandwiches.”

Chick-fil-A has an egg white grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) to the sausage, egg & cheese biscuit (2g net carbs) or bacon, egg & cheese biscuit (1g net carb). The hash brown scramble bowl can also be ordered with no hash browns and either grilled chicken (1g net carb) or sausage (0g net carbs).

Add some chicken to your morning routine. Have you tried an Egg White Grill? Posted by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

For lunch and dinner, these are the additional “keto” options:

grilled chicken sandwich (without bun): 3g net carbs

grilled chicken club sandwich (without bun): 3g net carbs

grilled nuggets (eight count): 2g net carbs

cobb salad with grilled chicken: 10g net carbs

side salad: 9g net carbs

garlic & herb ranch sauce: 1g net carb

zesty buffalo sauces: 0g net carbs

creamy salsa dressing: 2g net carbs

light Italian dressing: 3g net carbs

avocado lime ranch dressing: 2g net carbs

