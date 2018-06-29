Kendra Scott to release necklace to benefit Santa Fe HS shooting victims, their families

HOUSTON - The Kendra Scott jewelry store chain is releasing a necklace to benefit the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting and their families.

The company worked with Santa Fe High School staff members and alumni to design the #SantaFeStrong necklace for a party on July 14 at Baybrook Mall.

The necklace with a rectangular green bar – the school color -- will cost $60 and comes in gold or silver.

Thirty percent of all sales of the necklace -- and everything else in the store during that event -- will be donated. Anyone unable to attend the event can place phone orders with free shipping by calling 281-954-3725, and specify that the order is for the #SantaFeStrong benefit.



