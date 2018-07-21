Katy woman arrested in Wichita County after sending meth to murderer, reports say

HOUSTON - A Katy woman accused of sending drugs to a man convicted of capital murder was arrested in Wichita County, according to NBC affiliate KFDX News.

Sara Elizabeth Russell, 29, was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility after attempting to smuggle meth to Jason Burkett, an inmate at James V. Allred Unit, according to KFDX News.

Reports said an investigator received a tip about a mailroom employee who found a bulge behind a photo on a handmade card. The bulge was later discovered to be a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth, according to reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab found fingerprints on the package, which was traced back to Russell, according to reports.

Investigators said Burkett mailed the card to Russell with directions to place meth inside and then return it to him.

Russell is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Burkett is serving a life sentence for the murder of two Conroe boys in 2011, according to reports.

