CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Pop star Justin Timberlake took time to visit some of the Santa Fe High School students who are recovering from last week's shooting.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victims at hospital

A video from a Channel 2 viewer shows Timberlake leaving Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.

The recovering students have also been visited by Texans superstar J.J. Watt.

