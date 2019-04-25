Jury in Armstrong trial to resume deliberating

HOUSTON - The jury which will decide the fate of a teen accused of killing his parents nearly three years ago will resume their deliberations Thursday.

A.J. Armstrong, 19, is accused of killing his parents in July 2016.

Jurors were handed the case Wednesday afternoon and adjourned in the evening without a decision.

Prosecutors argued that Armstrong was upset about decisions his parents made regarding school and money and is a convincing liar.

The defense argued that the state presented incomplete evidence to the jury and that Armstrong’s oldest brother had been acting strangely in the weeks leading up to the homicides.

If convicted, Armstrong faces life in prison.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.