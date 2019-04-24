Jury begins deliberations at Armstrong trial

A.J. Armstrong listens to closing arguments during his trial in Houston on April 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - The jury began their deliberations Wednesday at the trial of A.J. Armstrong.

Armstrong, 19, is accused of killing his parents in July 2016.

During their closing arguments, defense attorneys pointed to what they called incomplete evidence that had been presented to jurors. They also recounted testimony from Armstrong's younger sister who said their oldest brother has been acting strange and getting into arguments with his mother an stepfather in the weeks leading up to the homicides.

Prosecutors argued in their closing that Armstrong is a convincing liar and that he was upset over decisions by his parents about school and mone. They also told jurors that much of the evidence they presented, including Armstrong delaying his call to 911 and that he was the last person seen with the gun, was uncontested by the defense.

Armstrong never testified.

It's not clear how long it will take the jury to reach a verdict.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.