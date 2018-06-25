Jury at 'honor killing' trial hears opening statements

HOUSTON - The jury at the trial of man accused of committing an honor killing nearly six years ago heard opening statements Monday.

Ali Irsan appeared in court earlier this month as jury selection for his capital murder trial began.

VIDEO: Jury hears opening statements at 'honor killing' trial

Irsan is accused of killing an MD Anderson Cancer Center researcher because he believed she was influencing his daughter with Christianity.

Irsan is also accused of killing Coty Beavers, his daughter's husband.

After opening statements and the first day of testimony on Monday, Irsan's case is expected to move to a federal courtroom.

