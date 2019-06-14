Juneteenth: These are the celebrations set across the Houston area

HOUSTON - Events across the Houston and Galveston areas this month will mark Juneteenth – the celebration commemorating the day news of the end of slavery in the U.S. reached Texas.

The celebration began June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the Civil War had ended and that slavery had been abolished. The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here’s a list of some of the Juneteenth events.

June 15, 2019

Juneteenth Parade

9 a.m.

Acres Homes Multi Service Center,

6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, Texas 77091

Pearland Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center

Celebrate Juneteenth with live music by Treyway Experience featuring Reggie Jamz with spoken word, moonwalks, a videogame truck and more at Pearland Town Center.

2019 Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon

Tim Wise, one of the country’s leading anti-racism writers and educators, will deliver the keynote address at The Center for the Healing of Racism’s Annual Ally Award Luncheon on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 noon, St. Paul Methodist Church, Fondren Hall, 5501 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004.

Humble Juneteenth Freedom Festival

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival Foundation hosts its inaugural community event celebrating family, fellowship, food, and fun. Proceeds fund the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship for students entering university, junior college, or trade and technical schools.

12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Parkway

Humble, TX 77338

Galveston Juneteenth Cotton Ball

8:30 p.m. - 12:00am

Old Central Cultural Center 2627 Avenue M

June 16, 2019

Galveston Juneteenth Father's Day Barbecue

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Old Central Cultural Center 2627 Avenue M

June 19, 2019

147th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Emancipation Park

3018 Emancipation Avenue

Houston, TX 77004

The Emancipation Park Conservancy invites the Houston community out for a fun family day in honor of Juneteenth! We will begin with a parade, followed by a celebration that includes a kids zone, stage performances, educational park tours, art displays, food, games and much more. Go here for more programming information.



Galveston Juneteenth Parade and Picnic

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Ball (26th to 41st)

Galveston, TX 77550

The Juneteenth Celebration Parade will be on Wednesday, June 19th beginning at 12:00 p.m.. This year the parade will begin at 26th & Ball and travel west on Ball to 41st Street, ending at Wright Cuney Park where a picnic will follow the parade. Line-up begins at 11:00 a.m. on 26th Street between Ball and Postoffice.

Juneteenth Walk to Freedom

Starts at the Houston Museum of African American Culture with the destination of Miller Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A Gulf Coast Juneteenth Concert

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX

The Soul Rebels combine pop music and a New Orleans brass tradition. The result is an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums rooted in a deep pocket funk party-like atmosphere.

Juneteenth Annual Celebration

Wed, June 19, 2019

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

McClendon Park

3770 Summit Valley Dr

Houston, TX 77082

MAD Happy Hour (The Juneteenth Celebration)

5 p.m.

The Buffalo Soldiers Museum 3816 Caroline St.

Houston, TX 77004

June 22, 2019

Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration

4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Hunters Glen Park

1340 Independence Boulevard

Missouri City, TX 77489

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation announce its "Festival Under the Stars" line-up for their 17th Annual Celebration & Parade and it's a night filled with love featuring the smooth soulful sounds of R&B vocalist Keith Washington and we really didn't mean to "Turn You On" with R&B songstress Cherrelle.

