Joseph Pappas, suspect in slaying of doctor, kills himself as police move in

HOUSTON - Joseph Pappas, the suspect in the slaying of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, killed himself Friday in a southwest Houston neighborhood as officers surrounded him, police said.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said a city employee who was patrolling the Brays Bayou Greenway Trail when he spotted a person in an area known to have a graffiti problem. He said the employee approached the person who began walking away. He said the employee found a wallet left behind by the person which identified the person as Pappas.

Acevedo said the employee called police several times to give updates on Pappas' location. He said that an officer moved in on Pappas near the intersection of Bob White Drive and Imogene Street, and he refused to show his hands to the officer. He said that Pappas, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, killed himself when a second officer arrived at the scene.

"Police had indicated that the man had evidently shot himself, that the police evidently were coming up to him and asking him to put his hands up, and he put one arm up and, this is according to what this man said the police said, and evidently the man pulled out his gun and shot himself," a person who lives in the neighborhood said.

The scene where Pappas committed suicide is about 3.5 miles from Pappas’ Westbury home.

Acevedo said he is convinced that if the officers had not cornered Pappas a shootout would have occurred.

The chief said that investigators are still trying to piece together Pappas movements since the shooting. He said a large file on Hausknecht was found inside Pappas' home when investigators searched it earlier this week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement Friday afternoon that read:

"The potential threat to the City from an accused murderer considered armed and dangerous is now over, closing another chapter of this horrific tragedy. And once again it involved heroic acts by frontline officers of the Houston Police Department, which has my gratitude for how it has handled this case and so many others.

"But they could not have succeeded in this case without information and support from members of the public. I encourage everyone who has information about pending and future cases to come forward and help our city save lives."

Hausknecht was shot three times July 20 while biking through the Texas Medical Center. Investigators said another cyclist shot him three times.

Over the course of nearly two weeks, police released several images and videos taken from surveillance cameras. They showed Hausknecht being followed by another cyclist and showed that cyclist fleeing the scene after the shooting.

One of those videos led to the identification of Pappas as the suspect, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said it appears Pappas held a grudge against Hausknecht after his mother died on the doctor’s operating table 20 years ago.

