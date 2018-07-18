Jose Rodriguez, suspect in deadly crime spree, speaks at first court hearing since arrest

Jose Rodriguez is seen in an orange jail uniform during a court hearing in Houston on July 18, 2018.

HOUSTON - Jose Rodriguez, the man accused in a crime spree that included three homicides, spoke in court for the first time since his arrest.

Rodriguez, 46, appeared in court Tuesday evening on one of the two capital murder charges he is facing.

Prosecutors read the probable cause document in connection with the death of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson, whose bound body was found in her Cypress home Friday.

Investigators said that the gun Rodriguez was found with when he was arrested was linked to Johnson's death, according to prosecutors.

After a pause in the hearing to allow prosecutors to sort out a paperwork issue, the judge ultimately found probable cause for Rodriguez’s arrest and assigned his case to the 232nd District Court.

When asked if he had an attorney, Rodriguez replied: “Requesting to be appointed one.”

“Are you a United States citizen?” the judge asked.

“Yes,” Rodriguez replied.

The judge ordered Rodriguez held in jail without bond.

Police said they expect a third murder charge to be filed against Rodriguez soon.

VIDEO: Rodriguez appears in court

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.