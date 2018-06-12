Jose Altuve leads 2nd basemen in All-Star voting; Astros lurking at other positions

HOUSTON - The reigning MVP of Major League Baseball has racked up the second-most All-Star votes after the first update of the results this season.

Jose Altuve's 701,236 votes are the most for any second baseman by a considerable margin. Altuve is vying for his fourth consecutive All-Star Game start and sixth overall appearance.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR ASTROS PLAYERS.

The 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Washington, D.C., on July 17. Voting will close July 5 at 11 p.m.

Voting update schedule:

June 18: NL voting update No. 2

June 19: AL voting update No. 2

June 25: NL voting update No. 3

June 26: AL voting update No. 3

As the World Series-winning manager, A.J. Hinch and the entire Astros coaching staff will lead the American League team.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leads all vote-getters with 748,872 votes.

Yankees second baseman Gleybar Torres has 279,810, more than 420,000 votes less than Altuve.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who started the 2017 All-Star Game, is currently fourth among AL shortstops. He trails Manny Machado by 115,150 votes.

George Springer, who also started last season's All-Star Game, is fifth among AL outfielders. Alex Bregman amd Brian McCann are third in their position races for a starting spot.

Houston also has several pitchers who are strong candidates to make the All-Star team, but pitchers are not selected via the traditional fan vote.

Here's a look at the 2018 American League All-Star ballot released Tuesday:

First basemen

1. José Abreu, White Sox - 267,812

2. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox - 241,889

3. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 173,174

4. Albert Pujols, Angels - 155,219

5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros - 154,363

Second basemen

1. Jose Altuve, Astros - 701,236

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 279,810

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners - 87,647

4. Jed Lowrie, Athletics - 70,454

5. Jason Kipnis, Indians - 68,151

Shortstops

1. Manny Machado, Orioles - 321,887

2. Francisco Lindor, Indians - 211,756

3. Didi Gregorius, Yankees - 208,583

4. Carlos Correa, Astros - 206,727

5. Andrelton Simmons, Angels - 135,562

Third basemen

1. José Ramírez, Indians - 443,234

2. Miguel Andújar, Yankees - 219,691

3. Alex Bregman, Astros - 180,911

4. Adrián Beltré, Rangers - 121,403

5. Mike Moustakas, Royals - 112,150

Catchers

1. Gary Sánchez, Yankees - 336,280

2. Wilson Ramos, Rays - 320,969

3. Brian McCann, Astros - 174,661

4. Salvador Perez, Royals - 144,457

5. Martín Maldonado, Angels - 94,928

Outfielders

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox - 748,872

2. Mike Trout, Angels - 639,822

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees - 541,983

4. Michael Brantley, Indians - 238,659

5. George Springer, Astros - 225,316

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox - 208,837

7. Brett Gardner, Yankees - 160,123

8. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros- 132,961

9. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers - 124,676

10. Josh Reddick, Astros - 124,340

Designated hitters

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox - 513,415

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 231,885

3. Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 218,981

4. Evan Gattis, Astros - 155,091

5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians - 119,526

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.