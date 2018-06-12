Jose Altuve leads 2nd basemen in All-Star voting; Astros lurking at other positions

HOUSTON - The reigning MVP of Major League Baseball has racked up the second-most All-Star votes after the first update of the results this season.
Jose Altuve's 701,236 votes are the most for any second baseman by a considerable margin. Altuve is vying for his fourth consecutive All-Star Game start and sixth overall appearance.
More Headlines
CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR ASTROS PLAYERS.
The 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Washington, D.C., on July 17. Voting will close July 5 at 11 p.m.
Voting update schedule:
- June 18: NL voting update No. 2
- June 19: AL voting update No. 2
- June 25: NL voting update No. 3
- June 26: AL voting update No. 3
As the World Series-winning manager, A.J. Hinch and the entire Astros coaching staff will lead the American League team.
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leads all vote-getters with 748,872 votes.
Yankees second baseman Gleybar Torres has 279,810, more than 420,000 votes less than Altuve.
Shortstop Carlos Correa, who started the 2017 All-Star Game, is currently fourth among AL shortstops. He trails Manny Machado by 115,150 votes.
George Springer, who also started last season's All-Star Game, is fifth among AL outfielders. Alex Bregman amd Brian McCann are third in their position races for a starting spot.
Houston also has several pitchers who are strong candidates to make the All-Star team, but pitchers are not selected via the traditional fan vote.
Here's a look at the 2018 American League All-Star ballot released Tuesday:
First basemen
1. José Abreu, White Sox - 267,812
2. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox - 241,889
3. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 173,174
4. Albert Pujols, Angels - 155,219
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros - 154,363
Second basemen
1. Jose Altuve, Astros - 701,236
2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 279,810
3. Dee Gordon, Mariners - 87,647
4. Jed Lowrie, Athletics - 70,454
5. Jason Kipnis, Indians - 68,151
Shortstops
1. Manny Machado, Orioles - 321,887
2. Francisco Lindor, Indians - 211,756
3. Didi Gregorius, Yankees - 208,583
4. Carlos Correa, Astros - 206,727
5. Andrelton Simmons, Angels - 135,562
Third basemen
1. José Ramírez, Indians - 443,234
2. Miguel Andújar, Yankees - 219,691
3. Alex Bregman, Astros - 180,911
4. Adrián Beltré, Rangers - 121,403
5. Mike Moustakas, Royals - 112,150
Catchers
1. Gary Sánchez, Yankees - 336,280
2. Wilson Ramos, Rays - 320,969
3. Brian McCann, Astros - 174,661
4. Salvador Perez, Royals - 144,457
5. Martín Maldonado, Angels - 94,928
Outfielders
1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox - 748,872
2. Mike Trout, Angels - 639,822
3. Aaron Judge, Yankees - 541,983
4. Michael Brantley, Indians - 238,659
5. George Springer, Astros - 225,316
6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox - 208,837
7. Brett Gardner, Yankees - 160,123
8. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros- 132,961
9. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers - 124,676
10. Josh Reddick, Astros - 124,340
Designated hitters
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox - 513,415
2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 231,885
3. Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 218,981
4. Evan Gattis, Astros - 155,091
5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians - 119,526
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.