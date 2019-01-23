Jolanda Jones welcomes takeover talks at HISD

HOUSTON - HISD board trustee Jolanda Jones is one who welcomes an investigation by the Texas Education Agency. In fact Jones openly has called for an official inquiry of board activities for several months.

"They've been doing a lot of things that I think should've been investigated," says Jones.

A source with knowledge of school board operations has confirmed to Channel 2 that TEA investigators were at HISD headquarters Tuesday "fettering through computer files investigating potential violations of open meeting laws."

A Texas state lawmaker also has requested an investigation for the very same reason but it is not known if Tuesday's action was a result of the request by that lawmaker or Jones.

"I do know that people have been complaining," Jones said. "I've had various people contact me, even at the state level."

Many have described the school board as dysfunctional. With Gov. Greg Abbott recently advocating for a state takeover of HISD, trustee Jones addressed the possibility that this new investigation could be used as a potential catalyst for a takeover.

"I can tell you this. One of the reasons they could is board governance," Jones said. "Technically this would qualify. But if the board gets taken over you should talk to my colleagues who violate open meetings."

We reached out to several other board trustees but they declined comment until they can gather more information about the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.