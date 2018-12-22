James Prince Jr. accused of DWI, bringing weapon to county jail

The mugshot of James Prince, who is accused of DWI.

HOUSTON - James Prince Jr., son of the CEO of Houston-based Rap-a-Lot Records, James Prince Sr., is accused of driving while intoxicated and bringing a firearm into a correctional facility, according to police records.

Prince Jr. is charged with DWI and bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility.

Officials said Prince Jr. was leaving a private hotel party near 1600 West Loop South and was carrying a clear glass with alcohol in it. A Houston police officer said Prince Jr. showed signs of intoxication, slurred speech and unsteady stance. The officer warned Prince Jr. that he was too intoxicated to drive his vehicle, but Prince got into his vehicle anyway and drove off, officials said.

The officer followed Prince Jr. in a private vehicle and called in for a marked patrol unit, officials said. A Houston Police Department patrol pulled Prince Jr. over and searched him several times for weapons, but at the last checkpoint, a pistol was found in his genital area, officials said.

Officials said the officers asked Prince Jr. several times if he had any weapons and he did not tell them.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

