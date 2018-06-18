'It wasn't me:' Suspect in deaths of Angleton family proclaims innocence

RICHMOND, Texas - The man accused of killing an Angleton family proclaimed his innocence Monday during a jailhouse interview.

Robert Satterfield has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Ray Shaw Hudson Sr., 28; Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and their 5-year-old son, Ray Shaw Hudson Jr. Their burned bodies were found in rural Wharton County.

A handcuffed Satterfield said he has been friends with the eldest Hudson since 2010, and he knew his girlfriend and their son.

He said he didn’t kill them.

“It wasn’t me,” Satterfield said. “I’m not guilty of what I’m being accused of in this matter … I want them to know I wasn’t responsible, and I hope the person who is responsible is found.”

Investigators said Satterfield was arrested while driving Rivera’s car. He said he had the family’s permission to use it.

“I was driving around freely,” Satterfield said. “If I thought I was some kind of suspect or something I definitely would not have been in the vehicle.”

Satterfield said he has served time in prison in the past and believes his prior convictions led to his arrest. He is being held in jail on $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.