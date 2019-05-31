It's getting hot out there! Here's how Houstonians can keep cool this summer

HOUSTON - One thing Houstonians can definitely count on every year is the hot and blazing summer heat in Texas.
Reliant Energy has opened 11 Beat the Heat cooling centers around the city. The centers will be open weekdays from June through September.
The cooling centers provide a place where residents can chill out and minimize home electricity usage while enjoying free snacks, water and entertainment.
Here is a list of the locations:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery
Houston, TX 77091
832-393-4145
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-395-0895
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol Street
Houston, TX 77011
832-395-3380
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, TX 77016
832-395-0470
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen Blvd.
Houston, TX 77051
832-395-0069
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-393-3800
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
832-393-4200
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood
Houston, TX 77026
832-393-5503
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
832-395-9900
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, TX 77004
832-393-4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77007
832-393-5950
