It's getting hot out there! Here's how Houstonians can keep cool this summer

HOUSTON - One thing Houstonians can definitely count on every year is the hot and blazing summer heat in Texas.

Reliant Energy has opened 11 Beat the Heat cooling centers around the city. The centers will be open weekdays from June through September.

The cooling centers provide a place where residents can chill out and minimize home electricity usage while enjoying free snacks, water and entertainment.

Here is a list of the locations:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery

Houston, TX 77091

832-393-4145

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston, TX 77020

832-395-0895

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol Street

Houston, TX 77011

832-395-3380

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, TX 77016

832-395-0470

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, TX 77051

832-395-0069

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street

Houston, TX 77020

832-393-3800

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, TX 77045

832-393-4200

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood

Houston, TX 77026

832-393-5503

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, TX 77004

832-393-4051

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77007

832-393-5950

