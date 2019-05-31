News

It's getting hot out there! Here's how Houstonians can keep cool this summer

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - One thing Houstonians can definitely count on every year is the hot and blazing summer heat in Texas.

Reliant Energy has opened 11 Beat the Heat cooling centers around the city. The centers will be open weekdays from June through September. 

The cooling centers provide a place where residents can chill out and minimize home electricity usage while enjoying free snacks, water and entertainment. 

Here is a list of the locations: 

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 
6719 W. Montgomery 
Houston, TX 77091 
832-393-4145

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center 
6402 Market Street 
Houston, TX 77020 
832-395-0895 

Magnolia Multi-Service Center 
7037 Capitol Street 
Houston, TX 77011 
832-395-3380

Northeast Multi-Service Center 
9720 Spaulding 
Houston, TX 77016 
832-395-0470

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center 
9314 Cullen Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77051 
832-395-0069 

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center 
4014 Market Street 
Houston, TX 77020 
832-393-3800

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center 
3810 West Fuqua 
Houston, TX 77045 
832-393-4200

Kashmere Multi-Service Center 
4802 Lockwood 
Houston, TX 77026 
832-393-5503

Southwest Multi-Service Center 
6400 High Star 
Houston, TX 77074 
832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center 
3611 Ennis Street 
Houston, TX 77004 
832-393-4051

West End Multi-Service Center 
170 Heights Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77007 
832-393-5950 

