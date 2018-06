Several police vehicles are parked on a bridge spanning Buffalo Bayou in Houston after the discovery of a body June 19, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou Tuesday, officials said.

The discovery was made around 12:25 p.m. at 900 North York at Hirsch.

Police are at the scene investigating.

The victim's identity is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.