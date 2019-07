Traffic is forced off the Eastex Freeway in northeast Harris County, Texas, after a deadly shooting in the area July 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting is under investigation Sunday in northeast Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 5 a.m. on Interstate 69 Eastex Freeway near Aldine Bender Road.

According to Harris County deputies, a man was found shot to death in a vehicle.

A section of the freeway was closed on the southbound side while investigators were at the scene.

The freeway reopened about 7:15 a.m.

