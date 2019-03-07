Investigation at site of old Clear Lake Golf Course has neighbors on edge

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Residents who live in one Clear Lake neighborhood said what they are witnessing is downright terrifying, confusing and out of place.

On Wednesday, investigators were at the site of the old Clear Lake Golf Course. Video from Sky 2 showed three different sections cordoned off by police.

"It's very concerning," Cheryl Hall said. "Because this is probably more attention than I've ever seen."

Neighbors said they've heard speculation all day but no one knows exactly why investigators are there.

"I heard the helicopters earlier," Hall said. "I said I wanted to go around and see what was still going on."

One particular section law enforcement is searching is now a green space designed to attract wildlife. On Wednesday, it drew the attention of Houston police and neighbors want to know why.

"This is a pretty nice area," Nate Evans said. "This is definitely not something commonplace to happen here at all. so, it's incredibly alarming."

Officers at the scene said they'll keep the area secure and that specialty teams from their department and other agencies will return to search the area. They said that search will include excavation equipment.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.