Houston Fire Department trucks dealing with air conditioning problems

HOUSTON - There are new issues with Houston Fire Department trucks as the department is already dealing with several other equipment problems.

Channel 2 Investigates have been following these issues since 2017.

Recently, it has been discovered that some Fire Department engines and ladders don't have air conditioning. As summer temperatures rise, so does the temperature of the air coming out of the firetrucks' air conditioning units.

"The air coming out of the vents is 90 degrees," said one firefighter.

Houston firefighters in full gear are in trucks which the temperature can and does exceed 110 degrees.

The Fire Department's equipment isn't the only failure Channel 2 Investigates uncovered.

A Fire Department ambulance to the presidential motorcade broke down, which may be concerning as we enter hurricane season.

"Nobody has alerted me that anything broke down, but I have a great deal of confidence in the city's preparation," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

