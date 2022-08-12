Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state

A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit.

Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center.

When KPRC 2 visited the facility in northwest Harris County, it appeared to no longer be in operation and a real estate broker’s sign was attached to the front gate.

A website for the facility states it provided residential foster care.

Recently filed court documents read in Dec. 2020, a 15-year-old girl living at the home was taken to the hospital for hurting herself.

During that visit, investigators wrote the girl said she was being molested at her group home. Court records read, “defendant has been touching her inappropriately while he was supervising her at the group home.”

Court documents further read the girl said the man “started touching her five months ago and it would happen every day,” and she was “hesitant to tell her the story due to fear of retaliation.”

Ad

Despite the outcry happening in 2020, it wasn’t until Aug. 6 that Bryce Alexander Hooper, 30, was charged with indecency with a child.

Hooper has not yet been arrested.

KPRC 2 was not able to speak directly with the investigator on this case, who was reportedly traveling. KPRC 2 Investigates has previously reported a massive backlog in the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Abuse unit has led to delays in case completion.

KPRC Investigates tried to call a number listed for the facility, but a recording stated the party was not accepting calls at this time. We also reached out to officials with Child Protective Services, who stated the status of the facility was not immediately clear. We also reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission but have not yet received a response.

Additionally, court records read the teen no longer lives in Houston.