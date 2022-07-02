New accusations against Pearland attorney charged with theft

This is what we know

PEARLAND – David Pattie has been upset with Pearland Attorney Gregory Rincon for some time now.

“He took $115,000 from me back in October,” Pattie told KPRC 2 Investigates.

The money was a settlement for an injury case. Pattie hired Rincon to represent him. A judgment was won, but paying it out is a different story.

“He told me first that there was a mix-up with the bank,” said Pattie.

After that story was debunked, Pattie claims Rincon came up with a different story.

“He said that he accidentally overpaid another client,” said Pattie.

Pattie wasn’t buying it.

Investigators with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office became aware and Rincon was indicted with two felonies for cases from 2021 and 2022. A similar case from 2018, involving a nearly 90-year-old woman, resulted in charges this past April.

As for Rincon’s current status as an attorney? He is listed by the state bar as eligible to practice in Texas.

“You have so many in that Pearland area that don’t know what’s going on,” said Pattie.

KPRC 2 Investigates went by Rincon’s office. The outside view has a for lease sign, but inside the office still has furniture.

Pattie feels more should be done to protect the public in cases like this.

“I’m saying, at least suspend his license until their investigation is concluded,” said Pattie.

KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice believes the state bar not taking action is part of a strategy.

“Let’s let the Brazoria County DA office do the heavy lifting and the outside work. If they get a conviction or a guilty plea, we step in, we have a two-foot putt on the 18th to tap in for the win, which in essence will mean an immediate suspension and likely, a possible disbarment,” said Wice.

KPRC 2 Investigates did leave a voicemail on a number listed for Rincon’s office. His attorney did not get back to us after inquiring as to why we were contacting him.

According to Brazoria County records, Rincon goes to trial one month from Friday for one of his cases.