After garbage collectors caught combining trash with recyclables in EaDo, customers report issue in other areas

Eado Section Of Houston – It’s a story that is fueling a lot of frustration and anger, not just in Houston but well outside the city.

We’re talking about a KPRC 2 investigative story showing garbage men caught on tape dumping recyclables and regular trash altogether into big bins and then into the same trash trucks to be taken to a landfill.

Originally reported as happening in one Houston neighborhood east of downtown, now KPRC Investigates is receiving emails from Texas Pride Disposal customers in other areas like Friendswood and Magnolia and Spring complaining of the same thing.

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates: Trash workers caught on camera not recycling

Carnella Egana of Friendswood is one of them.

She says she caught Texas Pride garbage men in the act of mixing her recyclable trash right into her regular trash and throwing all of it into their garbage truck.

Ad

She says they did the same thing at her neighbors house as well and she was stunned.

“We separate our recycling from our regular trash and then they took both bins and just dumped them into the trash truck. Then they did the same thing at our next door neighbors house. This happened two weeks in a row,” Carnella said.

The owner of Texas Pride Disposal says he had no idea this kind of thing was going on.

He says incidents of this happening in the EDO area of Houston were isolated and this is not a widespread problem with his crews.

KPRC2 is committed to following this story for the long run.

Look for future stories on Texas Pride Disposal in the days and weeks to come.