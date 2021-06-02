WATCH: “Power Struggle: The Texas Energy Crisis”

KPRC 2 Investigates presents a “Power Struggle: The Texas Energy Crisis” on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

This half-hour special program offers an in-depth look at events surrounding the widespread and dangerous power outages that brought much of our state to a halt in February 2021.

The entire KPRC 2 Investigates team has been pressing for answers and solutions since Winter Storm Uri caused a collapse of the Texas power grid.

From analyzing what went wrong, to the price you pay for utilities, and the push for answers, the catastrophic failure in energy delivery will be examined as only the KPRC 2 Investigates team can.

With hurricane season underway and energy use expected to soar with rising summer temperatures, KPRC 2 is holding leaders accountable to find the solutions Texans deserve.