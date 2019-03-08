INSIDE LOOK: Debris from deadly cargo plane crash held in warehouse

HOUSTON - Investigators allowed KPRC to tour a warehouse where debris from the deadly cargo plane crash is being held.

Officials asked KPRC not to reveal where the warehouse is, in order to preserve the evidence.

"Every pile that you see in this warehouse is significant aspect of plane….engineers separating working on the investigation of exactly what happened to 3591," said Brian Hawthorne, Chambers County Sheriff.

The plane was on its way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Miami when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The crash happened in an area known as Jack's Pocket in northern Trinity Bay, according to authorities.

PHOTOS: Debris from deadly cargo plane crash

The three people aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 were killed. The bodies of Sean Archuleta and Conrad Aska have been recovered, authorities said. Human remains believed to belong to the third person, identified as Ricky Blakely, have also been found.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.