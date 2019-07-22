Have you tried this adult seesaw in downtown Houston that glows in the dark and plays music?

HOUSTON - If you thought you left sitting on the playground seesaw back in your grade school days, think again.

The Impulse interactive art installation at Avenida Plaza located in downtow Houston, features a series of 12 interactive seesaws for people of all ages. The seesaws uniquely respond through light and sound when put into motion.

Photo credit Adrian Samano

According to Avenida’s website, “Designed by Montreal-based Lateral Office and CS Design, and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, the interactive piece works to incorporate elements of serialism, repetition and variation to produce an atmosphere that is simultaneously both intense and calm. Impulse began in 2015 as part of the 6th edition of Luminothérapie at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal.”

The exhibit allows everyone to turn into musicians and artists while simply being in motion.

Guests can see the installation for free every day until Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.