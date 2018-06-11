News

IHOP is now officially 'International House of Burgers' and the internet has some thoughts

By Jack Roskopp
@IHOP via CNN

Well, the mystery is finally over.

The International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, announced a few weeks ago that it was changing its name to "IHOb," but let the world guess what the "b" could stand for. 

The chain restaurant announced Monday morning that the "b" officially stand for "burgers," turning the name of the restaurant to International House of Burgers.

This could be some sort of promotional campaign to garner some more interest in the restaurant (clearly that worked), but the company has gone as far as changing its logo on all social media accounts and even changing its Twitter handle to "IHOb." 

This decision has a lot of people on the internet saying "really?" and tweeting out hilarious tweets that are drenched in confusion and shock. Here are some of the funniest below. 

 

 

 

 

 

Some people are even saying that the "b" is going to stand for something else besides burgers.  

So what do you think? Will you try the new burgers, or are you just going there for the pancakes? Let us know in the poll below.  

 

