"I know he died a hero": Vigil held for father who died saving teen from group of robbers

HOUSTON - A neighborhood came together Saturday night to remember a father who lost his life saving a neighbor.

A somber gathering was held with candles and balloons around the spot where Moyses Arreguin died in a heroic act. The 29-year-old displayed the true meaning of "love thy neighbor."

The shooting happened Friday night before 11 p.m. when a car with three men stopped in front of a home in the 19000 block of West Hardy.

Grainy surveillance video shows the moment when one, then two men approached a 16-year-old sitting in the bed of a pickup truck in the driveway of his home. The armed men on their fourth trip past the home got out to rob the teen.

"The kid is screaming at them saying, 'No, you’re not going to take my stuff,' and my brother hears it from over there and he grabs a baseball bat and he sees they have guns and he hits the first guy and the second guy shoots him in the back," said Arreguin's brother, Arturo Cervantes.

Arreguin was shot at least three times in the back. He died in front of the teen's home.

Arreguin's mother, Celia Arreguin, said she wants the police to find the shooters so they don't tear another family apart.

Arreguin wasn't just a loving neighbor, he was a father of two young girls, a husband, a brother and hero.

"That’s just the type of person he is. He gets out of his way for people and now that I know that he died a hero and helped a kid’s life, I’m proud of him," Cervantes said.

A barbecue benefit is being held to help Arreguin's wife and children with funeral expenses, click link here.

The teen believes the shooters were in a gray-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

