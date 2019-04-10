Husband shoots wife to death, leaves state with children, officials say

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County authorities said a man shot his wife to death and then left the state with their two young children on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., officials said they got a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the 19200 block of Mustang Pointe Lane.

The caller said they received a call from a family member saying he had shot his wife, officials said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the woman's body was found inside the home. Officials said they have not had any previous disturbance calls from the residence.

After shooting his wife to death, officials said the man left the state with his children, who are 1 and 3.

Fort Bend County officials said they believe the children are safe and there is no threat to the community.

Fort Bend County authorities said they are communicating with the agency where they believe the husband is in an effort to take him into custody.

Officials said they believe the husband took the gun with him when he left.

Major @chad_norvell says investigators believe a husband killed his wife. Says husband is not in custody. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/dSevEfe0Oi — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) April 10, 2019

