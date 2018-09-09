Huffman ice cream truck driver gifted new vehicle by community

HUFFMAN, Texas - The ice cream man in the Huffman community is enjoying his brand new truck.

Neighbors there pitched in and bought him the truck to thank him for his hard work. His name is Mister Jim and the neighbors surprised him with the new truck Saturday. They said he is one of the most caring and loving members of their community.

From collecting food for the food pantry, to giving kids free treats after ball games, they said his giving spirit inspires them all.

PHOTOS: Ice cream truck gifted to Huffman man

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.