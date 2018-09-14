HPD officer relieved of duty after being charged with DWI, authorities say

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after he was charged with DWI.

Authorities said Artie Weathers was arrested and charged with the offense on Thursday.

Weathers is a 35-year-old patrol officer, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department said Weathers is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

“There is an officer by that name currently relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation," officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.