LIVE: HPD Chief Acevedo announces traffic plans ahead of President Trump's arrival, Modi rally

HOUSTON - It was announced that President Donald Trump is attending a Houston rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India Sunday.

At least 50,000 attendees will flock to the free summit at NRG Stadium to honor Prime Minister Modi. Visiting guest also come with extreme traffic added to Houston's traffic.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo will announce traffic plans and answer questions Friday at 3 p.m. about Sunday's event at the stadium.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.