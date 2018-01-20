HPD asks for information regarding man shot to death outside of middle school

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help solving a murder that happened around Thanksgiving.

Adrian Wiggins was found outside Ortiz Middle School after he'd been shot in the head and the chest, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 6700 block of Telephone Road. Wiggins had just finished Thanksgiving dinner the previous evening with his family and walked to a nearby convenience store, the press release said.

When Wiggins returned to his home, he was approached by an unknown person who shot and killed him, the release said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

