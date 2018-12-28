HPD, AAA team up to warn drivers of the risks, consequences of drunk driving

HOUSTON - It’s the last Friday of the year, and New Year’s Eve celebrations are just around the corner.

The holiday is notorious for its extravagant, overnight parties, loud music, fireworks and plenty of booze, but AAA and the Houston Police Department want the public to know it’s not all fun and games.

On Christmas Eve two authorities said HPD officers were involved in a head-on crash with a drunk driver, which left them both burned.

One of the officers was released from the hospital, but the other remains there with burns on more than 50 percent of his body. He will undergo his fourth surgery Friday.

In the wake of the accident, HPD has been cracking down on drunk driving, and - ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations – is warning people about the risks, dangers and consequences of driving while impaired.

The “Traffic Safety Showcase 2019” will be Friday at the AAA Galleria Branch and will feature organizations like the Red Duke Trauma Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Southeast Texas and TxDOT.

AAA Texas will be discussing the “Tipsy Tow” program offered to drivers on New Year’s Eve. The service is open to anyone, not just AAA members. It is only valid for a one-way, one-time ride for the driver and tow for the vehicle to the driver’s residence or hotel where they are a registered guest.

The service is not available for inoperable vehicles, vehicles with a flat tire or no gas and anyone other than the driver of the vehicle

HPD will be speaking about how officers will be cracking down on anyone who gets behind the wheel while impaired.

Memorial Herman will touch on the dangers of drowsy driving and dangers of impaired or distracted driving, and MADD will have a guest speaker who lost his loved ones to a distracted driving accident.

Houston and Texas roads are among the worst in the country for drunk driving accidents, according to authorities.

In 2017, there were 1,024 people killed on Texas roads in accidents in which a driver was under the influence of alcohol; 449 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver.

The goal for the conference is to ensure these rates drop and to make the roads a safer place.

