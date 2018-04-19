How to view Barbara Bush motorcade in College Station

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcade honoring former first lady Barbara Bush will proceed through College Station.

The College Station Police Department outlined the route of the motorcade:

“It will travel northbound on Texas Avenue from Highway 6 to George Bush Drive, then travel westbound on George Bush Drive to Barbara Bush Drive. It is estimated that more than 50 emergency vehicles will be involved, with officers controlling traffic at intersections along the route.

“Traffic on Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive, as well as parking lots and cross streets along the route, will be impacted as officers block major intersections. Traffic will be limited until the motorcade passes.

“It is anticipated that citizens wishing to pay tribute to Mrs. Bush will be along the route as well, and these factors have the potential to impact travel in and around the motorcade route before it proceeds through College Station.

Police are asking those who are interested in parking in lots and standing on sidewalks to view the motorcade to be in place by 2 p.m.

The George Bush Library complex will not be open to the public, police said.

All major intersections along the route will be closed as the motorcade proceeds through the city.

Intersections will be closed begining at Highway 6 at Rock Prairie Road to Texas Avenue at George Bush Drive as the motorcade proceeds through College Station.

Highway 6 south at the Rock Prairie Road exit and the split will also be shut down.

Roads will reopen immediately following the procession. Parts of the roadway could be affected for up to two hours, police said.

College Station police provided a map of the motorcade route and where people can stand as it makes its way through.

Those in the area should plan for traffic delays and avoid traveling in impacted areas.

