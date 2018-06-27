How to keep track of mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

HOUSTON - If you're stuck indoors this season over fear of contracting a mosquito-borne illness, the Harris County Public Health Department has you covered like bug spray.

Its website offers residents a way to report a mosquito problem, but not a way to have them eliminated. You'll have to call a professional for that.

Meantime, an interactive map on its site shows a breakdown of zip codes and reported problems in that area. For example, a yellow highlight over an area indicates reports of the West Nile virus.

Below, it offers a look at proposed treatments for those areas.

To see its Website, click here.

Meantime, if you're headed out, be sure to wear bug spray with DEET.

