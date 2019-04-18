How to fight a huge water bill

HOUSTON - Every time KPRC2 covers a story about a high water bill sent to one of our fans, we hear from a lot more residents complaining about their bills.

What can you do about a high water bill? Here are four steps to fight it:

Step One

Call the customer service number, and make sure you have your current bill right in front of you. Be specific in your argument and polite.

Step Two

Ask if the water company has done any recent work on your water meter.

Step Three

Ask the water company to re-read your water meter. You have that right.

Step Four

Read your own water meter and check the usage from one month to the next.

If you are still not satisfied, file an official complaint with the Texas Attorney General's consumer protection division here.

The city of Houston has an official complaint form you can fill out to try and adjust your bill.

