How do marathoners prepare for cold temps on race day?

HOUSTON - After months of training, thousands of runners will line up this weekend for the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Since it will be a cold day, runners are trying to figure out how to stay warm.

By the time marathoners make it to the Galleria area, they will be feeling the cold. Now is the time to figure out how they will stay warm on race day.

"I think it's looking OK. We're going to layer and wear our gloves and pray we warm up quick," Lisa Calhoun said.

"I'll have a shirt on underneath and then a jacket on, then shorts. Maybe some leggings on under that. Something long under the shorts," Gerald Twyman said.

"It actually doesn't bother me at all. Better cold than hot. Layers, like he said. Dress in layers. If you're moving, you're going to stay warm, hopefully," Kent Twyman said.

Workers are finishing setting up the finish line in downtown, where the spectators will try to stay warm.

"I think the cold temps are no big deal for us. That's what we have long sleeves and tall socks for," runner Kara Goucher said.

One trick: Get a large trash bag, cut a hole in the top and wear it over your clothes. You can quickly rip it off when you get warm.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.